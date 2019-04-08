Hygiene still a pain for Kenyans

Part of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is improving structures and systems that ensure the prevention of diseases. In Kenya, lack of water and poor sewage disposal are still not addressed even when they contribute to the bulk of the cases in hospitals

Ten children below five years die every hour in Kenya due to waterborne diseases. The startling figures from the Director of Public Health shows that at least 89,000 children die annually due to waterborne diseases preventable through proper sanitation and hygiene.

Breaking the figures down, at least 7,416, 247 and 10 children die monthly, daily and hourly respectively.

“Over 80 per cent of those cases are preventable by simple acts of washing hands and access to clean water and toilets,” Director of Public Health Kepha Ombacho told the People

Daily.

Ombacho added that, in 2017, the 47 counties lost Sh27 billion due to poor sanitation.

“Since devolution, especially on health services, cases of some of the diseases that were under control such as cholera have been emerging,” he said, citing counties like Kiambu, Nakuru.

In the last four years, the country has experienced continuous large outbreaks of cholera, with a cumulative total of 17,597 cases, with some resulting in death.

Preventable crisis

Nairobi ranks top among counties losing money because of poor sanitation at Sh1.7 billion followed by Mandera at Sh1.3 billion and Turkana at Sh1.1 billion, according to the Ministry of Health sanitation profile.

The report also indicates that four counties undertaking the Universal Health Care (UHC) pilot project in collaboration with the Ministry of Health also bleed millions for shillings due to poor sanitation, with Machakos leading at Sh760m, followed by Kisumu at Sh740m, then Nyeri at Sh426m and finally Isiolo at Sh140m annually.

Dr Ombacho insists that a well-organised preventive care determines successful implementation of UHC.

“To reduce the disease burden and deaths, preventive care including provision of clean water, toilets to eliminate open defecation, decent and affordable housing, and eradication of risk factors should be embraced by counties in collaboration with the national government,” he said.

Water Cabinet secretary Simon Chelugui says at least 19 million Kenyans do not have access to safe water services.

“The current water coverage is 60 per cent while sewerage is only 25 per cent. The ministry targets to achieve 80 per cent coverage by 2022 and 100 per cent by 2030,” said Chelugui.

But access to clean water for all might be a pipedream, with Chelugui saying the country depends majorly on donor funding, and the ministry docket gets a fraction of the budget half of which goes to administration.

Concerning access to toilets, at least 21 million Kenyans still uses unsanitary or shared toilets. A Unicef report in collaboration with the Ministry of Health on Realising Open Defecation Free (ODF) in Rural Kenya, indicates that 81 per cent of Kenyan villages practise open defecation.



Primary care vital

Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako expressed concern over the high number of deaths of children under the age of five years due to poor hygiene, terming it unpalatable.

“This data reveals the rot in the medical sector. The government current effort of implementing UHC might not succeed as it has ignored nurses who are the largest and critical key players in offering health services,” said Panyako.

Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki said the four counties undertaking the UHC pilot project at a cost of Sh3 billion will embrace primary healthcare based on preventive and promoting pillars.

“This includes nutrition, early screening, immunisation, sanitation to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases and citizens being physically active to avoid non-communicable diseases,” she said.

With the Ministry of Health data showing that 50 per cent of all hospital admissions and 55 per cent of hospital deaths in Kenya are due to Non Communicable Disease (NCDs), more is needed for UHC to succeed.