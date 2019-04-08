Kenyans crumble under weight of medical bills

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Chronic pain and daily bouts of desperation have defined Jane Ngure’s existence for the past 18 years. Inside a dilapidated structure in Maili Saba area within Dandora, Nairobi county, Ngure, 38, gives an account of how a road accident ruined her life.

The mother of four lies in bed, where she has been confined for several years. The severity of the injuries from a road accident in 1999 caused paralysis in her left leg in 2014.

The impact of the crash caused significant damage to her spinal cord, head and chest leaving her in intense pain. She relies on her children and husband to wash and feed her.

Ngure was leaving Gatanga for Thika when the car she was travelling in was involved in an accident. She was admitted at Thika District Hospital in Intensive Care Unit with severe head, chest and back injuries. Two months later, she was discharged.

“I went back to being the active and healthy woman I was before the accident,” she says. The complications of the accident came back to haunt her in 2002, when her left leg started aching and darkening with the veins popping out.

Hefty price

Between 2002 and 2012, Ngure endured more than 20 admissions in several hospitals. Yet despite paying hefty fees and relying on painkillers, she’d only find temporary relief until 2012 when she was diagnosed with severe nerve damage on her upper and lower back, with doctors recommending surgery.

Since the family could not raise the Sh4 million required, she opted to get injections to ease the pain, which ended up being an expensive undertaking. In 2015 when she was admitted at Coptic Hospital, receiving pain injections for a month; the bill totalled to Sh700,000.

Ngure eventually underwent an operation at Mater Hospital in 2017, spending Sh3.6m on the operation, medication and a wheelchair.

While National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) footed Sh500,000, and AON insurance paid Sh700,000, the rest was paid out of pocket.

Her health has yet to improve. “The doctors said that she will need a second surgery on her cervical spine in order for her health to improve. But that would require Sh4.5m, which we cannot afford,” says Christopher Njuguna, her husband.

A paralysed leg, constant headaches, chest and back pains have rendered the former businesswoman bedridden. She was also forced to stop the recommended weekly physiotherapy sessions, which cost Sh9,000. The family also spends at least Sh1,200 weekly for medication, adult diapers and fresh catheters.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that an estimated 400 million people cannot access health services, and a further 800 million people spend at least 10 per cent of their household budget on health. High costs of healthcare push 100 million people into poverty every year.

Currently, only 17 per cent of Kenyan households are covered by health insurance. In a country where four in every 10 people live below the international poverty line—less than Sh200 per day—many households cannot completely afford healthcare, exposing them to avoidable death, ill health and disability.

Sign of hope

Such was the sad fate of Esther Waruthi a week ago. Waruthi, who was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in October last year, went to seek medical care at Kenyatta National Hospital, but was turned away since she could not raise consultation fees of Sh700. With no medical cover and no cash to cater for the fee, Waruthi spent the night out in the cold.

To ease the high medical burden that patients bear, Parliament in 2018 issued a directive for reinstatement of the 2006 doctors and medical fees guidelines that are cheaper than the current rates.

Consequently, the Kenya Medical Dentists and Practitioners Board presented proposals this year to slash the fees under the 2016 guideline by 20 per cent.

If implemented, the proposal will see various services made relatively cheaper for Kenyans. For example, the minimum cost of chemotherapy will reduce to Sh4,800 from Sh6,000 and consultation fees from a general practitioner will drop to Sh1,440 from Sh1,800 while a general surgery fee will reduce from Sh66,000 to Sh52,800.

Health costs are projected to become more affordable under Universal Health Coverage (UHC) currently piloted in four counties. Under UHC, consultation and emergency health care costs will be catered for and mental illnesses will be free.

According to Dr Kamene Kimenye, Head National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Lung Disease programme, the costs of treating TB, currently estimated at between Sh25,874 and Sh145,110 per episode, will drop under the UHC since chest X-ray and admissions fees will be free for the patients.