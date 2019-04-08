Healing our sick healthcare.

The world marks the World Health Day annually on April 7. In 2019, the focus is on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which has been piloted in four counties, but is it achievable with our current structures?

Betty Muindi @BettyMuindi

Six months ago, at about 7pm, in the process of preparing dinner at her home in Huruma village, Trans Nzoia county, Joyce Wanjala, 48, accidentally tripped on a slippery floor ending up with a fracture on one of the bones of her ankle.

Unfortunately, she could not be rushed to hospital due to heavy rains that had pounded the area for the better part of the evening. The 20km-stretch from her home to the nearest health centre had become impassable.

Left without any options, Wanjala endured torturous pain throughout the night as she waited for sunrise, only to wake up marooned by plenty of water. It took a well-wisher with a tractor to take her to a health facility.

At the health facility, run by missionaries, there was more shock. There were no machines to conduct a scan to determine the extent of the fracture. With just painkillers to numb a her pain, she was referred to Kitale District Hospital, another 30km away, where she was finally attended to after hours of waiting on the queue.

Tough luck

Wanjala was lucky that her situation did not turn fatal, but one wonders whether a pregnant woman or a critically injured person would have endured a similar journey from Huruma village on the dilapidated road to a mission hospital, and still fail to be treated. This has been the bane of many villages in Kitale and beyond for years.

One might think that the situation would be better in the city in terms of access to medical care, but there is a new dimension. Nancy Njambi delivered her baby at Kenyatta National Hospital despite there being tens of hospitals along the way from her estate near Korogocho slums to the largest referral hospital. She could have delivered at Korogocho Health Centre but the there was a nurses’ strike.

Her baby was born with jaundice, setting the little one on a path of a rough start at life. While she was desperately in need, she watched as the nurses overworked and got burnt-out as they tried to make her and other mothers comfortable.

Save millions

Wanjala, Njambi and the nurses have found themselves in this situation because of a series of errors in the public health system. Factors such as inaccessible healthcare facilities, lack of adequate staff and inadequate equipment are just some of the issues that constantly rear their ugly heads.

For this reason, remedying the healthcare system could save them and millions of Kenyans silently suffering across the country. Experts in the sector assert that a well-functioning health system provides safe and accessible care by a responsive and well-performing workforce.

Dr Josea Rono, Managing Partner of E&K Consulting, explains that strengthening the health system requires adhering to the World Health Organisation (WHO) proposed frameworks which describes health systems in terms of six core building blocks: service delivery, human resource, health information systems, access to essential medicines, health financing; leadership and governance.

He explains that devolving health services to the counties, giving them autonomy to make critical decisions on primary healthcare and human resource was not a good idea.

“While the idea was great because it is bringing services and teams closer to the people, most county governments were not prepared for it. Additional staff, and the political interference in matters of public health management made things worse. There are still grey areas on who does what in the chain of governance on matters health,” Dr Rono adds.

According to the World Bank report titled Delivering Primary Health Services in Devolved Health Systems in Kenya, one out of 10 of existing healthcare facilities in the country had become dysfunctional one year after the new devolution system kicked in. The report based its findings on supply of essential medicine, funds for operation and maintenance as well as availability of networked, well-paid and competent staff.

On health financing, Dr Rono says Kenya still falls short of the Abuja Declaration target of allocating 15 per cent of its annual budget to the health sector. It spends Sh60 billion or around 2.7 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product on healthcare.

In Kenya, less than 10 per cent of the poorest 40 per cent of the population are covered by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which covers hospital expenses for paying members. As healthcare costs rise, the poor turn to their pockets or social networks for assistance or, more damagingly, resort to selling assets to finance care.

The 2013 Kenya Household Health Expenditure and Utilisation Survey found the average total out-of-pocket spending per hospital admission was about Sh11,110, and in 15 per cent of admissions, the required spending was in the range of Sh60,000.

Dr Rono notes that there is need to improve the public health sector to avoid channelling of publicly-pooled resources to private entities.

“A big chunk of NHIF goes to the private sector catering for people who are well-off, while the remaining majority of the population, which carries a far greater burden of disease, depends on the under-resourced public sector,” he says.

Dr Abraham Rugo Muiru, the county Manager International Budget Partnership, attributes poor performance in the Kenyan health system to a combination of factors including poor management of public sector hospitals, health professional shortages, particularly in hard-to-reach areas, low productivity levels among staff, escalating private healthcare costs and poor quality of care.

The UHC link

“There are still too many inconsistencies and unanswered questions in handling healthcare for it to be the final roadmap to universal health care in the country,” he explains.

He agrees that Kenya has experienced challenges in its health system after the dawn of counties. He says there needs to be clarity of responsibilities at all levels of government to kickstart a working healthcare system.

He cites distance, medicine shortages, staff shortages, a focus on curative medicine versus prevention as some of the barriers to achieving UHC.

The focus on improving financing of health services is not the only way to address the fundamental challenges linked to the essential pillars defined by WHO, of a well-functioning health system.

“Failure to address the funding, efficiency and quality issues in an integrated fashion will expose the country to the risk of increasing funding for an inefficient delivery system,” he explains, adding that the country is missing an opportunity to take a public health approach that focuses on disease prevention, health promotion and health protection.