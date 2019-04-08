When peeps were taken to campus, most parents hoped that the template would have been “study, graduate get a job, date, marry, get babies,” in that order.

Some said it loud, while others knelt in the darkness of the night uttering every single ethereal word in their vocabulary bank, as they prayed that their sons and daughters don’t deviate from the right path.

While there are a chosen few that choose to follow this template, a huge lot of a lost crowd has completely jumbled up the normal process of life. Right now, comrades are competing with their parents when registering their spouses in the Huduma Namba system! In Campo, it’s no longer “study, graduate, get a job…”

It’s “report, date, breakup, abort, study in fourth year, fail, not graduate”, to the even worse template of “drink, party, marry (in hostels), get pregnant, abort, get sponsored, drop out and later blame Saitan”. Things are no longer as smoothly right as they seemed when the entire village converged for farewell prayers when the student wanted to join campus.

The village might be singing songs of praise for a hero they know is buried deep in books in campus, while the ninja is busy missing classes because he has to fulfil marital duties with the naive second year who moved in to his hostel room. It is expected that parents don’t think that their kids are entirely epitomes of purity.

Perhaps, they suspect their kids get into some mischief while in campus. However, what they don’t know is that it could be worse than they anticipate. Universities have now become a hub for come-we-stay marriages in the dingy hostels.

That’s right. Kids supposed to be thinking all about their books and marks have decided to fast forward normalcy and are now undertaking responsibilities of marriage. Don’t be mistaken to think that the two lovebirds have secluded themselves so as to bask in marital bliss.

They live in crowded hostels, but the numbers don’t deter them from undertaking marital duties. The phenomenon is so prevalent that bumping into men showering in the ladies hostels’ bathrooms and vise versa is a norm. Universities are no longer places for academic excellence. Hoe-stels have been converted to holding facilities for the illegally married!