Whether it’s through motion visuals or pictures, visual arts have increasingly become supreme in sending messages including undertoning audio-relayed or written materials. Alfayo Onyango explores the artistic brains making a killing through their work of art

From billboards, TV advertisements, posters, logos, web designs, movie covers, song and album artworks, all these are avenues the art of graphic design is exercised and exalted.

The pictures (with words sometimes) we see being displayed on these canvases are synonymous to materials painters or artists use, always with an end-goal which is to pass messages across to general public for their interpretation.

Graphic design, however, unlike other forms of art, has a clear intention and the meanings should be the same to each individual, whereas art is an expression of ideas by the artist for the consumer to decipher or create their own definition of the piece.

In Nairobi, artists are going against the grain to distinguish themselves from other professions and make a name for themselves with designs that capture audiences’ attention almost instantly and giving brands a further push of their agendas.

PROJECT SATISFACTION

“As an artist, you’re never satisfied with the work even if it looks how good. But in design, if the client is satisfied, then you can down your tools, call it a day and think about the next project to embark on,” says Steven Munene aka Lord Yardi, a Nairobi-based visual illustrator.

Ojin Ngode, a high renaissance visual artist is behind the immersive displays at major festivals in Nairobi such as Blankets & Wine. He specialises in pan-African motion pieces that depict African brilliance in a time when being African is stereotyped with degrading and demeaning remarks from the outside world.

His pieces record vibrant African legends celebrating their heroism with outlandish effects and hues that evoke emotion and raise awareness about their contributions

“For me, passion is the drive to do what I do. Even though I do visual illustrations but not graphically — which means picking up a computer — I use my hands to draw and indulge in other forms of art such as leather-art, I still relate to the graphics family because we all conceive art and begin from scratch with an intention to create something concrete at the end,” Rogan Anjili, an artist from Kuona Trust (one of the biggest art havens in the city) tells Spice.

IMAGINING REALITY

Another great recorder of African stories through graphic design is expressionist Jebet Naava. From curating works for artistes such as Kagwe Mungai, Ru.by, Barak Jacuzzi, Blinky Bill, Mayonde and a host of other acts, her pieces are filled with surrealism and aim to take reality on an imagination trip that champions the abstract.

She gleefully toys with normal images and turns them into kaleidoscopic works of art that cannot exist in reality, but gives a historic feeling. Her growth from photography into visual arts has been an upward trajectory that easily sets her apart from fellow contemporaries.

Sauti Sol are known for their daring artworks that combine colours, fonts and experimental ideas. Marvin Dreadlove’s pop-art style has promoted him to be the in-house Sol illustrator.

From their latest offering Afrikan Sauce album, to Bensoul’s Lucy track, the imagery accompaniment of their music productions has been stellar and able to amplify Sauti Sol for international stardom. Marvin’s designs have an inclusion and an affinity for lines and patterns that are ‘African-esque’, hence they are so distinct and interesting to look at.

Bow James, a 23-year-old graphic designer, is laughing all the way to the bank having created digital visual solutions for major brands in Kenya including Red Bull and Browns Food Company. He turned his craft into cheddar and is now one of the most-sought-after creative designers in the region through his Different Dimension Creative Studio.

The company partners with other companies out of Kenya to develop technologies that will further the craft of graphic designing in 254. He is the man behind Camp Mulla rapper Shappaman’s Surfin music video visual effects.

“The Internet is a hub of opportunities and the way Bow has grown has been one of the most fascinating things to watch. Art can make you a good fortune if you stay dedicated to it. Just like any discipline, you have to be well researched to be a pro,” says Collins Wasabi, a Mombasa-based graphic illustrator.