Tabichi award a celebration of fatherhood

One of the most uplifting stories to come out of Kenya in the past month has been the story of Peter Tabichi, the 36-year-old science teacher from Nakuru county who won the Global Teacher Prize 2019 award.

Tabichi, a Franciscan monk, who teaches at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Njoro, Nakuru, won Sh100 million as part of the award.

He was recognised for his selflessness, commitment, and generosity, which has seen his school rise from anonymity to an award winner in science competitions locally, regionally and internationally. He spends 80 per cent of his salary on school fees for needy students.

What is very significant about Peter is that he is the product of a single parent—his father. His mother died when he was barely 11 years old. His father, Lawrence Tabichi, now a retired teacher, did not remarry and decided to dedicate his life to bringing up his children.

Lawrence, 68, is the unsung hero of his son’s success — a celebration of fatherhood! This heart-warming story brings to the fore several issues on parenting.

There are many great fathers out there doing a great job of raising their children, either single-handedly, or with their partners. The country needs to celebrate such fathers.

This story also debunks the popular narrative that the only time a single parent can demonstrate complete dedication to the family is when that parent is female.

Clearly, there are many single fathers bringing up children single-handedly, and with unalloyed commitment.

The story of Lawrence is a challenge to deadbeat fathers to style up. A father cannot afford to drop the ball. Peter says his father is his inspiration and his role model.

Inculcating values

Successful fatherhood is not for the fainthearted. Lawrence is described as a strong man of faith, a staunch Catholic, who is very prayerful. Obviously, personal discipline, commitment and dedication are second nature to him.

So, what values are fathers passing on to the next generation? Are you as a father, inculcating values to your children through parenting?

Given the many social ills bedevilling the country, fathers need to make a conscious effort to instil the right values in their children.

A father’s influence is obviously very powerful in the life of their children. So, rogue fathers will bring up rogue children, even if it is just through modelling of behaviour.

Fathers out there, here is a mirror to look into. Here are footsteps to follow. How do you live your personal life? Can your personal life be role-modelled by your children?

Further, Lawrence’s story should motivate all fathers, who are doing a great job of raising children by playing their rightful role. Clearly, a father’s role goes beyond merely providing for upkeep.

There can be no greater validation of fatherhood than that Peter gave to his father. He said his father was the most powerful influence in his life. He further attributed all his values of generosity, commitment to God, a calling to community service and dedication to his work to his father.

So, for all fathers, Lawrence is an inspiration and a role model. Work on your family so that your children will some day make the statement about you — that you are their inspiration and role model.

Not only is this a great source of pride, but there can be no greater validation of one's life than such a ringing endorsement.