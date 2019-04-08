Of pot-bellied men who want women with hour-glass figure.

Just thinking. Ever realised these men who overestimate their initial value and think too highly of themselves rarely back it up? He only dates young women, yet he’s not 16 and doesn’t sweat to hide it. And oh, he has a list.

He only dates women who are petite and attractive. Usually, the ones who live in their parents’ servant quarters, but recently moved out. They have this long list of what they want in a woman. But zero effort on themselves. Ooh the belly! It’s basically the whole front of him. But he wants petite, no less.

Oh, how the buttons on his shirt fear for their lives as he goes on and on how his woman should have style like Cardi’s, hour-glass figure that should give Beyonce a run for her money. His potbelly? Just an asset.

How ironic

For every woman who hits the gym, bakes her face in tones of make-up, struggles to walk on those six-inch heels to make her man proud, is a man in his total comfort zone.

A man relaxing on his lazy boy chair sipping beer and watching her sweat it out. A man with layers and layers of blubber tucked over his belt. Not an encouraging sight. And honestly, let no woman lie how much she likes this mass of destruction.

She might not tell you, but women are gossips and share their frustrations on those women groups on Facebook. They’ll say they like it just to massage your ego. But we members receive all the complaints, it’s just time you knew! Worse of all is when you take your family out for swimming and you decide to flaunt your ‘baggage’ for all to see.

Not a good sight

Even worse is when she’s pregnant and you guys look like you’re in some ‘who’s going to pop first’ competition! Whoever lied to men that the sagging potbelly is a sign of prestige! It never looked cute on anyone. But I’ll tell you what women like: A bit of belly is quite okay because we find bloated and puffed-up muscles a bit unnecessary. Complicated creatures hah!