Mutyambai must deliver on reforms

The new Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai — who will be sworn in today — takes office at a time when the service is undergoing transformation into a more professional, responsive and accountable agency.

The merger of the regular police, the Administration Police (AP) and the General Service Unit (GSU) has not been seamless. There are questions about specific roles, uniforms, kits and ability to deliver their mandates.

The AP and GSU training schools have been renamed campuses of the Kiganjo facility but what about the training and curriculum? Have they been merged and realigned to meet the new objectives?

On police housing, there are questions about whether the programme was not rushed. There are complaints that house allowance for officers is barely enough to rent decent housing in urban centres.

That notwithstanding, the programme will ensure some degree of integration of police officers into the community, which will boost community policing.

But in places where the officers are housed in government units, these must be decent and livable, not the shacks that pass for houses.

Another matter that needs closure is the vetting of officers conducted a few years ago. What became of the results?

The new police chief must be alive to just how perilous Kenyans lives have become, thanks to the ever-present threat from terrorism. His background must have served to place him in good stead in matters terrorism, having been deputy director of just that at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

It is to be hoped that he will spearhead the endeavour to ensure intelligence gathering is upped so that responses by security agencies become more pro-active, not just reactive.

Of course, our porous borders have not helped much to keep off evil people who will want to visit death and destruction on innocent people. The need to redraw a map of hotspots every so often cannot be underestimated.

There is no room for complacency where national security is concerned. Security must be prioritised, as it is the cornerstone of development.

We wish Joseph Boinnet well in his new duties and his successor Mutyambai godspeed in his new position.