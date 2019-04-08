Young legislators are a big letdown

The current Parliament has a large number of young legislators drawn from a cross-section of careers and stations in life.

However, most of them have elected to be mute in the House only to turn out as trumpets for the increasingly confrontational brand of politics at funerals, weddings and church services.

Noticeably, the young legislators are rarely in the Chambers and whenever they are, they seldom contribute to debate or file motions. Though they are not immune from the hooliganistic antics, some young senators have stamped their presence in the House by consistently participating in matters on the floor.

Senators Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira) and Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo) have risen to the occasion in a Chamber that was once dismissed as “Nyumba ya Wazee” (house of retirees).

Today, the Senate is teeming with vibrancy and reasonable discourse, courtesy of youthful legislators.

Not so in the National Assembly. Granted, there are members such as Mathare’s Anthony Oluoch, Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany) and David Sankok (Nominated) who have caught the public eye and ear with their contributions in the House.

Oluoch and Ali recently sponsored motions that have elicited public debate. In his motion, Oluoch wants the State to declare youth unemployment a national disaster and put in place a statutory fund benchmarked at five per cent of the national revenue, while Ali’s proposes a law to scrap hospital bills for patients who die while on treatment.

One wishes more members of the National Assembly could take cue from their Senate counterparts and devote more time to House debate, legislation and oversight.

I would have appreciated to hear the voices of John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Charles Njagua (Starehe), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia), Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang’ombe), Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South) and others more from the floor of the House positing on national issues.

There was a lot of excitement over the election of the young politicians. It had been hoped they would use their positions to champion the cause of their peers who have been marginalised since independence.

Unfortunately, most young legislators are a letdown. They have chosen to become soldiers of divisive politics at the behest of their party and tribal chiefs at the expense of the younger citizens whose rights they were expected to advocate.

****

Talking of young leaders, in February, I went to meet a friend at an address on Ngong Road. I found my friend in the company of Kajwang.

When another friend joined us later, the senator donated his seat to the newcomer. I, in turn, offered mine but the politician politely declined the offer, saying since he was the youngest of us, African tradition and decorum dictate he be the one to vacate the seat for elders.

The senator’s attitude impressed me: Rarely does one come across a courteous soul like the senator among Kenya’s politicians. I was surprised there are still some dignified politicians who, in word and deed, define honour. —The author is a Revise Editor, People Daily —[email protected]