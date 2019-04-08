Why I won’t register for Huduma Namba yet

MCA Gwinso

The look on MCA Matayo’s face when he walked into my office on Tuesday, last week, told me he had something up his sleeves.

“Bwana Gwinso, this Huduma Namba thing…” he breathed. “What about it?” I asked. “Have you got it?” “But surely, Matayo, it was just introduced the other day. Why the hurry?”

My colleague gave me thoughtful look. “Listen, my friend, the early bird catches the worm, and the early MCA catches the voter.” He then looked at me as if expecting an applause for his imagined spark of genius.

“So?” I asked.

“This Huduma thing is good but people do not know. So, let us launch a campaign to have our people get it. It will be helpful to us in 2022. Voters will thank us for opening their eyes.”

This sounded reasonable. I only hoped that this plan would not viciously raid our pockets.

He must have read my thoughts for he immediately allayed my fears. “We need not spend a lot. We will just offer lunch to anyone with a Huduma number by next week.”

“Anyone?”

“I mean only those from our wards,” he clarified.

A quick calculation told me that the expenditure would not cause a noticeable dent in my pocket; after all, a millipede is not crippled by the loss of one leg.

Register together

“By the way,” Matayo said as he lowered his voice. “I hear the president is soon reshuffling his Cabinet and is on the lookout for people who support his policies. You know how fond he is of this Huduma thing. He may get to hear about our initiative, and you never know where we may find ourselves.”

“I think we ourselves should get the numbers first before asking others to register,” I said.

Matayo saw sense in that and we agreed to go and register, first thing the following morning.

Later that evening when I went home, I told Mama Hirohito, daughter of my mother-in-law, about our plans.

“Yes, that is a bright idea,” she said sounding excited, to my pleasant surprise. Mama Hiro rarely approves of any ideas I suggest, at least not openly.

“You see, I came up with the idea and sold it to Matayo, “ I said, hungry for more approval and admiration.

She gave me a warm smile and said, “In that case, why don’t we go and register together as couples? The sight of two MCAs with their spouses getting Huduma numbers will send the right signal to the people.”

Now this sounded like pure wisdom and I said as much.

Give information

“I am sure Mrs Matayo will love that idea,” said Hiro’s mum and she proceeded to make a call.

A few minutes after the conversation between the two ladies ended, I received a call from Matayo. “I am sorry I won’t make it tomorrow. I have to travel urgently.”

“Sorry, so I guess we can do the registration the day after tomorrow?”

“I am not sure when I am coming back, so let’s postpone it indefinitely,” he declared with finality and ended our chat.

I broke the news to Mama Hiro, who could not hide her disappointment.

Moments later, Matayo sent me a text: Call me when alone. I went to the bathroom and called him.

“So you expect me to go and give all that information, including spouse details, in the presence of my wife?” Matayo asked me.

“Why not?”

“Gwinso, you lack imagination,” he said and hang up.

Early the next morning, as I prepared to leave the house, Mama Hiro asked whether we could still go ahead and register for the Huduma number, without the Matayos.

“No, Dear. Let’s wait and do it together,” I answered. We are still waiting for Matayo’s return. Hakuna haraka. [email protected]