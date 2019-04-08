A welcome note to police boss Mutyambai.

I hear today we shall have a new Boinnet. I mean a new head of the boys and girls in blue. I also hear he bears a name like Mutyambai or something like that.

That is the first thing he needs to change. When you are the country’s top cop, you need a name that closely resembles Rambo’s. Or Sylvester Stallone’s. Or Chuck Norris’. I am sure you get the drift.

I am not saying Boinnet’s could make thugs quake in their fake boots. But his name sounded like a bayonet, which is just as deadly.

Before Boinnet, there was David Kimaiyo. You recall him showing up at Westgate when there was a terror attack carrying an assault rifle. Very nice, only that he was in an office jacket and shirt, rather than the jungle fatigue which every police officer gets as part of their kit.

I was telling you about the new sheriff in town. I like his credentials. He has more papers than some university lecturers. It is a welcome break from cops who rise through the ranks to become tough cookies heading stations or even divisions and formerly, provinces. I am not saying experience is a bad thing but hey, a degree here and there did no one any harm.

I will not talk about how I almost became a cop after my A level because that is a topic for another day.

But I know enough to say I welcome the new guy to a job he already knows well. Please give me a minute or join me to welcome him to Vigilance House. Bwana Mutyambai, karibu sana.

The guy you replaced came from a background of shrewd intelligence gathering and I hear you are from the same outfit.

I hope you will be more open in your public engagements and media interviews. I know you must have watched your former boss fielding questions from TV reporters, who managed to squeeze nothing from him. Not a drop of anything.

Going by the manner you handled MPs, who purported to vet you the other day, I am confident you are not only a tough cookie but you are sure of yourself. Your body language was in tandem with your responses, which is to say you lied very little if at all.

Now, one of your first duties is to ensure you clean the rot in the service. The mere shift from a force to service did little to shore up public confidence in the National Police Service.

I propose that you have a session with the blokes who design the curriculum out there at Kiganjo Police Training College.

Courtesy and civility are so badly lacking among your boys and girls that if they treat a member of the public nicely, you see a posting on Facebook or WhatsApp. That should not be the case.

Good treatment and handling of folks who pay your salaries through hard-earned taxes should be a matter of course. It should not be an exception. Ama namna gani my friend?

You must have seen on social media public comments when the new uniforms were launched. Wags noted that the pockets were smaller, and welcomed the whole idea. I am sure you get the drift.

That is another challenge you want to address pronto. Joining the police service must not be seen as a ticket to quick riches. Yes?

I visited a police canteen a few months ago (which I shall not disclose because I am certain what I am going to say is replicated all over the country). When I paid my bill, my change came in denominations of old, crumpled Sh50 notes. Again, I am sure we are reading from the same script.

There is also the other matter of cops shooting themselves dead, or their spouses, or lovers. Or a combination of any of those.

A long time ago, cops were tough guys. They were built to handle trouble, which they did and still do in the dead of the night when you and I are asleep.

How am I supposed to reconcile the image of a guy, who arms himself with a G3 and pursues robbers with the image of the same guy killing himself because a woman has left him?

And please write a note to the quartermaster. Every cop is entitled to a decent uniform.

Ah, yes, the morning jog. Cops should be fit. Images of touts beating overweight cops to pulp are disturbing. Let’s talk more over tea, or uji, at my cost. Have a secure week, folks!