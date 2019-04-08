National Stem competition for schools opens

Form Three students in both public and private secondary schools with a special interest in science and mathematics subjects have a chance to compete with their peers and win awards in a national competition launched last week.

The competition, dubbed InterswitchSpak, is a partnership between the Ministry of Education, Unesco, (National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (Nascoti), key stakeholders and integrated electronic payments and commerce company Interswitch.

All secondary schools have a chance to nominate their best six Form Three Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) students aged 15 to 18 for the competition. Winners will get scholarships worth Sh1.5million, a laptop and a signage for their school. The first and second runners-up will be awarded Sh750,000 and Sh150,000 respectively and a laptop each.

Launching the competition, Nacosti Director General, Dr Moses Rugutt said it will be an annual event with a key message of raising the interest of students, parents, teachers and other key stakeholders in Stem subjects and their application in Kenya. The yearlong programme aims to register at least 12,000 students within six weeks, followed by a national qualifying examination in 50 centres.

This will help to determine the best 54 students who will proceed to the next round and feature in the InterswitchSpak Kenya 1.0 TV Quiz show to determine the top nine Stem students in Kenya.

The project also includes a mentorship session where top notch speakers, successful in their Stem-related careers, will take turns to interact and share real-life experiences with the students thereby laying a foundation for a solid career in Stem fields for them.

“In the next 10 to 20 years, most of the jobs available will be Stem-related. We realised that we must nurture and mold students who are already studying Stem subjects, while also inspiring others to take up Stem subjects,” said Cherry Eromosele, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Interswitch.