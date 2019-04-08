National Drama Festival gathers momentum in Bungoma county

The 60th Kenya National Drama and Film Festival kicked off last week in Bungoma county and is scheduled to end on Saturday with gala awards.

The 10-day event opened on Wednesday last week at Kibabii University and Kibabii Diploma Teachers College (the latter being 27km from Bungoma town). Several teams have been performing in categories ranging from plays and dramatised songs to narratives.

The event, which was officially opened by area governor Wycliffe Wangamati, has registered more that 25,000 participants. The theme of this year’s fete is Promoting Moral Responsibility among Youths through Drama and Film.

Participants range from early childhood institutions to primary, secondary schools, colleges and universities. So far, drama lovers have been thrilled by, among others, two plays entitled Desert of Death by Marsabit Girls and the other from Menengai High School titled, Confirmed.

The event has awoken the sleepy towns of Bungoma and Kanduyi as businessmen continue to rake in more profit. The county has never hosted such a big number of guests. All hotel rooms in Kanduyi and Bungoma towns have been fully booked, forcing hundreds of guests— including journalists— to travel to neighbouring towns to seek accommodation.

Governor Wangamati has appealed to Bungoma town residents to volunteer and offer accommodation to frustrated visitors being seen searching for guesthouses. “By the end of this festival, we are estimating that close to Sh200 million will have been pumped into the economy of Bungoma. This will be a big boost for our traders and certainly Bungoma county,” he said.

Most hotels in town are offering outside catering, having pitched their tents around several institutions hosting participants to offer food services.

However, teachers, drivers and adjudicators have been complaining of harassment by security officers when they walk around the town at night.

Kakamega nominated senator Cleophas Malala, who has camped at the fete since it started, confirmed that police officers were harassing visitors whenever they go out for drinks or just walking. “Guests should be left to explore the towns to promote the 24 hour economy in the county,” he said.

Governor Wangamati promised to talk to county commissioner to ensure visitors are not harassed but instead they enjoy their stay. Key guests at the opening of the festival included Ministry of Education Director of Field Studies Sirengo Khaemba; Kenya National Drama Festivals National Chairman Christopher Odhiambo; Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua; and head of performing arts in the ministry Ruth Agesa. Mutua said such platforms were great in trying to instil values in the community as the pieces presented by the various institutions were addressing issues that affected the locals and could reverse values that have been eroded.

“As the title sponsors, KFCB is working on following up talents spotted at such festivals to involve them in creation of local film productions and to award winners cash prizes,” he said.

The play Desert of Death excited the audience as it told the story of corruption and bad leadership that has impoverished Marsabit residents. The play blames Chalibi Desert for the spread of cancer in the area after mineral explorers abandoned dangerous chemicals after they failed to get oil in the desert, forcing residents to drink contaminated water.

Efforts by one girl to invent a water purification project failed after her deputy head teacher hijacked and misappropriated funds donated by an oil company.

Confirmed was the other play that got a standing ovation. It advocates for moral change among the youths. The play talks about a gangster who once worked at a mobile firm but later recruited young boys and girls who were conning people money using their mobile phones. A police officer investigating the crime learns with deep shock that his daughter had also dropped out of scool and joined the gang.

However, the youths, mostly school dropouts, turn against the mastermind who introduced them to the crime, kill him and demand to return to school. More entertaining pieces are expected this week.