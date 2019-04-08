Ketraco heeds power outage cry from Homa Bay traders

Business in the Jua Kali sector within South Nyanza will receive a boost following plans by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) to supply stable power to the area.

Ketraco has hinted at plans to provide constant electrical power to Homa Bay and the neighbouring counties which have in the past been getting interupted supply due to infrastructural challenges.

Board chairman James Rege announced that the power will be transmitted from Ongeng’ substation in Ndhiwa sub-county whose construction work is almost complete.

Health research

The substation will draw its power from Sondu Miriu geothermal power plant in Kisumu county. Rege said the new substation will enhance industrialisation.

“Ongeng’ substation will supply power to Migori, Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay to promote development. The fibre cables will speed up internet connection in the region for improved health research and data storage,” said Rege.

Speaking when the company board members paid a courtesy call to Homa Bay deputy governor Hamilton Orata, Rege assured residents whose land will be utilised in the construction of power towers of timely compensation.

Traders from Homa Bay and its environs have in the past decried of getting losses over recurrent power outages.

Homa Bay Giant Traders Association chairman Godfrey Onduso said business operators who depend on electricity to run their premises have sometimes closed down due to frequent blackouts.

Onduso said some of the traders who are adversely affected by power cuts include welders, barbers and salonists, cyber operators and soft drink traders.

He said the outages cost traders millions of shillings everyday. “Traders who use electrical machines are forced to close down whenever power supply is cut. The business closure has direct negative effects on the economy of the county,” he said.