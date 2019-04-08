Mixed fortunes at NSE as investors wealth grows

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Investors’ wealth at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) increased by Sh262 billion during the first quarter of the year mainly due to slight price upsurge of a few stocks.

From January 1 to March 30, market capitalisation, which is the aggregate valuation of the listed companies share price of stocks, increased from Sh2.09 trillion to Sh2.4 trillion during the first quarter period.

However, whereas the investors’ wealth increased, the rise in the market cap decreased by Sh34 billion compared to what was created in the first quarter of last year when the market turnover rose to Sh296 billion, leaving a net gain of Sh55 billion for the first half of 2018.

Growth in wealth was a slight boost to insurance firms and pension funds that relate the gains in equity to providing cash to supplement earnings from other asset classes such as fixed income and offshore investments.

Banking sector

According to the statistics, the increase in investors’ wealth was driven by some counters mainly – the banking sectors, which received growth in almost all listed companies except from three counters, where the decline in share prices were noted.

National Bank of Kenya lost 21.1 per cent – which was the highest loss recorded during the period in listed banks. The share price declined from Sh5.52 per share when the year began to Sh4.85 in March 30.

Housing Finance Group Plc lost eight per cent of its share price from Sh5.54 in January last year to Sh5.08 per share in March 30, this year.

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd share price slipped from Sh156.5 in January to Sh130 in March 30.

Express Kenya Ltd topped all the stocks that performed well by gaining about 50 per cent of its share price, surging from Sh5 per share to Sh7.5 in January to March.

East Africa Breweries (EABL) was ranked among the top 10 counters which defied the erosion.

Its share price rose by Sh31.5 per cent during the three months period. Longhorn Publishers’ share price climbed from Sh4.61 per share to Sh6 – which was a 30.2 per cent rise.

NIC group whose share price increased from Sh27.8 per share to Sh36.3 came second after EABL, accounting for about 30.5 per cent in overall increment.

Dismal perfomance

Other listed firms which equally did well during the period include I&M Holdings at 28.3 per cent, Safaricom Plc at 22.2 per cent, E.A. Portland Cement (16.8 per cent), Kenya Power (19.6 per cent) and Olympia Capital Holdings (19.4 per cent).

Counters that performed badly during the review period include Kenya Airways which registered a decline in share price by 43.5 per cent, British American Tobacco (BAT) by 24.8 per cent, KenGen by 19.4 per cent, Kenya Re at 17.5 per cent while home Africa recorded a Sh17.1 decline in share price.

Deacons (East Africa), ARM Cement, Kurwitu Venture Ltd and Kenya Orchards shares remained constant during the review period.

Sterling Capital analyst Elizabeth Ngugi attributes the huge increase in market capitalisation to Safaricom’s share price increase from Sh22.2 to Sh27.1 per share.

Cytonn Investment management attribute the rise in share prices to firms with huge numbers of shares. These include Safaricom, EABL, KCB and Equity Group – whose share prices surged by 31.5, 22.2, 15.6 and 14.7 per cent respectively during the period.