Low turnout mars Embakasi South and Ugenya by-elections

Voting in Embakasi South and Ugenya constituencies kicked off without major hitches Friday, an exercise marred by low voter turnout.

In Embakasi South, voters trickled to the 221 polling stations to elect their legislator after the seat fell vacant following a successful petition.

Apart from low voter turnout, there were claims of voter bribery which saw two people arrested in Embakasi South and three others in Ugenya.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati said the polling stations opened by 6am with few cases of Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits breakdown.

“There is low voter turnout but we hope the number will increase as the day breaks. In by-elections voters keep off but we hope they will come and exercise their democratic rights,” he said.

On the breakdown of KIEMS kits, Chebukati revealed there were few cases but quick action was taken to replace them.

With 15 contestants in the race, the Embakasi South mini-poll has been seen as a two-horse race between Wiper candidate Julius Mawathe and ODM rival Irshad Sumra. Both candidates exuded confidence in winning the race.

In Ugenya, voting exercise was delayed in seven polling stations after the KIEMS kits failed. IEBC officials were forced to send their technicians to fix the problem.

MDG’s candidate David Ochieng said many stations had KIEMS breakdown and their plea to have manual voting was rejected.

Returning officer Vincent Saisabao admitted the technical hitch and said technicians were on the ground to sort out the problem. —By Bernard Gitau, Mercy Gacheche, Eric Juma and Baraka Karama