Speed up probe over tutor’s killing, urges Knut

KNA

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Homa Bay county branch has appealed to the investigative team to hasten probe into the murder of their colleague earlier in the week.

George Kodada, a teacher at Oindi Primary School in Rachuonyo was brutally murdered by unknown assailants in what is suspected to be a retaliatory attack following the death of one of the villagers last week.

Knut Homa Bay branch chairman Patrick Were condemned the murder saying detectives should speed up investigations to bring the suspects to book.

He said the union will not allow their members to continue suffering at the hands of gangsters in the county citing the case of a teacher at Kisui Primary School in Suba Northwho was killed by unknown people in 2018 and the attack of a teacher in West Karachuonyo.