Pastor Ng’ang’a faces Sh3.6m fraud charges

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Controversial Neno Evangelism Center pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a will be arraigned for allegedly defrauding a businessman Sh3.6 million.

Ng’ang’a who was arrested on Thursday but released on police bond at Central Police Station, Nairobi, is expected to be charged at Milimani Law Court on Monday.

Ng’ang’a who is not new to controversy was charged less than a fortnight ago with threatening Citizen journalist Linus Kaikai.

He posted a viral video footage claiming he would deal with the journalist for criticising religious leaders of hypocrisy.

In 2015, he was charged with dangerous driving that caused the death of a woman on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.