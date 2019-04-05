KRA seize vehicles in smuggling syndicate raid

MURIMI MUTIGA @murimimutiga

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted two vehicles suspected to have been stolen from the United Kingdom in yet another smuggling syndicate.

The Range Rover Sport and a BMW X5, imported through the Port of Mombasa had been concealed in a 40-foot container.

KRA said the vehicles arrived at the port on February 19 aboard MV Maersk Brooklyn, from United Kingdom.

According to the manifest, the exporter was Kola Solomon from London and the Consignee was listed as Namanya Alex of Kampala.

“On February 27, 2019, KRA Customs officers received intelligence reports that the container had suspected stolen motor vehicles. KRA then requested Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to place the two containers on hold and subject them to scanning and verification at the Customs Warehouse,” said a statement from commissioner, Customs and Border Control.

The import declaration documents indicated that the container was carrying one Mercedes Benz A180 and a BMW 125I Sport. But when the container was scanned on March 29 it revealed images of the two high end vehicles.

KRA said it was undertaking probe in collaboration with other local and international investigation and enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those behind the international vehicle smuggling syndicate.