Former MPs back war on graft

Former MPs from Mt Kenya region have told off politicians, who are politicising the war against corruption. The former legislators said the war against corruption must be fought with evidence and truth and not with political interference.

Speaking at Kiamaina village in Kirinyaga Central, the leaders asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to relent in the war against graft.

”We are fully behind our President in the war against graft, but we are telling investigative agencies not to politicise the exercise but deal ruthlessly with culprits,” former Othaya MP Mary Wambui said.

Wambui said corruption is a cancer that is killing the country slowly, adding that if it is not dealt with the future of the country would be jeopardised.

Former Ndia legislator Stephen Ngare urged the Judiciary to expedite corruption cases so that culprits are held accountable. He said the run-away corruption was making ordinary Kenyans wallow in poverty at the expense of a few individuals.

”We fully support the war on graft because corruption has made life unbearable for the common mwanachi, but it should not be politicised. Let individuals found culpable carry their own cross,” he said. Samuel Gichigi (Kipipiri) urged leaders to stop greed for money and serve Kenyans.

Kinyua Mbui, who was Ndia MP in the 1990s faulted MPs for derailing the war on corruption. He said incumbents should come up with laws that will ensure money looted from the public is recovered and those found culpable of corruption hanged.

He urged leaders to stop early 2022 campaigns but instead focus on taking development closer to Wanjiku. Immediate former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba urged the Judiciary not to give lenient bail terms to those charged with corruption.

”Recently, a magistrate gave stringent bail terms to Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal but another court reduced the bail from Sh100 million to Sh10 million. It is time the Judiciary steps up and help fight the war on corruption. We have individuals, who five years ago had nothing but are now overnight billionaires,” he said.

Former Nakuru town counterpart Joseph Kiuna said Kenyans have lived in harmony for long and are not ready to be divided for political reasons. This was in regard to 2022 elections.