MP tells students to keep off sects

Bomachoge Chache MP Alfah Miruka has warned area students against joining illegal sects as it would hurt their education and ruin their lives.

Speaking at Egetuki shopping centre after he disbursed bursary cheques to needy students, he said the monies would go to waste if students join such sects.

“Parents have complained that some students have joined illuminati. I urge chiefs and security officers to investigate and arrest people who want to ruin the lives of our children,” he said.

Some local administrators had also raised concerns that some rooms were being hired at a local shopping centre to recruit students into the sect.

The MP said he would not allow recruiters to take advantage of children from poor families and lure them with money.

He urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and monitor activities of their children during the school holiday.

He also asked parents to deliver the bursary cheques to their children’s schools and get receipts to enhance transparency and accountability.