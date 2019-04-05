Relief for Justice Ibrahim as guard withdraws case

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim can sigh with relief after a security guard, who had claimed the judge threatened to shoot him, withdrew the case.

Ronald Nyoro had alleged the judge threatened to shoot him following a disagreement between them at his house in Spring Valley.

He, however, revoked the suit Friday, saying the two have since reconciled.

“I wish to indicate that I have withdrawn the above matter which was reported at Spring Valley Police Station and later forwarded to the DCIO Gigiri Division, Westlands Constituency. We have reconciled under Article 159 (2) (C) of the Constitution,” he wrote to the DCIO Gigiri Division.

Justice Ibrahim had recorded a police statement in which he admitted that while there had been a disagreement between the two, he did not brandish any gun or threaten to shoot Nyoro.

Police investigations into the matter indicated that the judge does not own any firearm and has never held or applied for a firearm licence.

“On March 29, the complainant, through his lawyer, approached the judge and informed him that he (the complainant) had voluntarily made the decision to withdraw the complaint against Ibrahim,” said Ibrahim’s lawyer Wambua Kilonzo, in a statement to newsrooms.

Nyoro’s withdrawal of the case offers reprieve to Justice Ibrahim, who has been battling bribery allegations over an election petition ruling.

Last month, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi filed a petition asking Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to initiate investigations into the conduct of Supreme Court judges Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang’, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u, with a view to removing them from office for alleged gross misconduct.

Abdullahi accused the judges of pocketing more than Sh390 million to tilt the outcome of an appeal in favour of Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi Mahamud, whose election was being challenged by his predecessor Ahmed Abdullahi.