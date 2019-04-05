Bungoma police probe death of colleague at drama festival

Police in Bungoma are investigating an incident in which a police officer offering security services during Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kibabii University collapsed and died Friday morning.

Confirming the incident, Bungoma South police commander Wilson Nanga said the female officer collapsed and died at 5.30am in the university compound.

Nanga said it was reported that the officer had locked herself in a Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) vehicle, lit a mosquito coil and stayed inside for some time.

“The officer probably began feeling dizzy and decided to get some fresh air and as she got out of the car she collapsed at the pavement,” said Nanga.

He added that his colleagues confirmed they had not noticed any problem with the officer the previous day.

The commander said investigations were ongoing to find out the cause of death, adding that it would be ascertained whether the officer had any underlying health issues.

The body was moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. –KNA