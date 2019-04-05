Lobbies urge Mutyambai to focus on human rights, crime prevention

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

A consortium of lobby groups has petitioned incoming Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to focus on six areas touching on human rights violations and crime prevention.

The Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya (PRWG-K) wants Mutyambai, once he is sworn into office, to commit to oversee full re-organisation of the police command structure.

The group also wants him to enforce a zero-tolerance approach to extra-judicial killings as well as mysterious disappearances of suspects. They also want action taken to ensure officers currently implicated in the cited illegalities are interdicted, investigated and prosecuted.

According to a report by Amnesty International, on behalf of PRWG-K, crime prevention and response, human rights compliance, integrity of police officers, independence of the Office of the Inspector General, management of police welfare and community policing have been cited as key areas Mutyambai should focus on within his first 100 days in office.

“We extend a hand of partnership to the incoming IG as he embarks on his duty to transform the NPS into an accountable, professional and human rights-compliant institution, in line with our constitutional aspirations, national legislation and a comprehensive police reforms agenda,” read a joint communique issued by 19 lobby groups.

According to the report, incidences of assault have increased since 2015 when 21,174 cases were reported whereas in 2016 and 2017, registered cases stood at 22,295 and 22,515, respectively.

During the period under review, the number of police officers involved in crime were 71 in 2015, 57 in 2016 and 86 in 2017.

Last year, at least 19 cases of police indiscipline were reported in Kiambu Police Station, Kabete Police Station and Mandera Police Station.

In Mandera, 14 Administration Police Officers stormed Mandera Police Station to free Constable Richard Karanja, who was arrested for reportedly robbing a petrol station and killing a security guard in the process.

The lobby groups include Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), International Centre for Transitional Justice (ICTJ-K), International Commission of Jurists–Kenya (ICJ-K), Legal Resources Foundation (LRF), International Justice Mission (IJM) and Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU).