MPs laud Uhuru State of Nation address on fight against corruption

More than 30 MPs Friday welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation address, saying it had set the record straight on the fight against corruption.

The legislators said Uhuru’s statement would bring an end to the political witch-hunt propagated by the opposition.

In particular, the leaders said political temperatures would go down thus offering a conducive environment for the government to focus on transforming the country.

“The country had grown weary of politics in funerals. It had also become sick of propaganda against other leaders. As leaders, we must engage in sober politics that will make our country better,” said Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

She claimed the Opposition had been abusing the Handshake to create division in the government with the hope of making Jubilee seem like a failure .

“We cannot move forward as a country when some leaders plot to bring others down. Our unity is a key ingredient in ensuring the Big Four agenda is realised,” she said.

Dullo spoke in Isiolo South during a meeting with residents, that was attended by Deputy President Willian Ruto and Governors Abdi Kuti (Isiolo) and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri).

MPs Ali Rasso (Saku), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Halima Mucheke (nominated), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and Alice Wahome (Kandara), among others, attended the event.

Rasso lauded Uhuru for sticking with the rule of law. He said fighting corruption in the country had been hampered by petty politics that would not give institutions charged with fighting graft a chance to work independently.

“If you are not a witness, a prosecutor or an investigator, why lament perennially about corruption?” he posed.

Barasa said corruption would be fought by independent institutions charged with fighting the menace and not through media propaganda by politicians.

“Malicious undertones that have no basis will not help us check this problem,” he said.

Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru said evidence and facts would help tame the vice.

She claimed they were aware of schemes by the Opposition to infiltrate Jubilee government by coming up with propaganda against its leaders with the hope of creating a power vacuum.

Joining the leaders’ call to avoid politicising the war on corruption, Ruto asked the Opposition to build a formidable national party that would compete with Jubilee on issues and development.

“Let them build a national party and avoid tribal politics so that we can compete to make Kenya better,” he said.

“We have a track record of what we have done as Jubilee. Do not give us a lecture of propaganda because we know where we are taking this country,” he added.