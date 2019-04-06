Colourful culture of the Samburu

Ever heard of cultural tourism? Well, for some people, travel is all about the beach and luxury hotels, but what about getting to experience people’s cultures first hand? It’s a great learning experience and one also gets to appreciate the subtle differences in carious cultures, of which we have abundance in Kenya.

So far I have had the pleasure of experiencing various cultures such as those of the Yaaku tribe, Massai, Kikuyu as well as the subject of our article today, the Samburu. Of course, there are other tribes still on my bucket list, but I’ll never forget my one-day experience with the Samburu.

I remember how they welcomed us with a dance from the young men singing in a tight circle, flipping their braided hair side to side as they jump-stepped forward, to the women, donned in colourful multi-beaded necklaces and bracelets. We followed suit as they urged us on to join in the dance.

I have two left feet and if you see me dancing, you’ll think am one of those uncoordinated mzungus (no offence) whose attempt to fit in is destroyed by the fact that they just can’t dance. Simple as that.

Armed with my own set of necklaces, I tried to jump like they did and shook off my reserved nature to move with the flow of the tune. The Samburu love to sing and dance, but traditionally use no instruments, not even drums. They have dances for various occasions of life and their beads communicate social status. To a Samburu warrior, a beautiful woman is one who has beaded necklaces stacking all the way up to her chin.

One can easily tell a woman with many admirers by the number of beads that she possesses, as different men design the gifts of beads to state their interests. By the time they are about seven years old, these young girls begin to collect the necklaces, since most of them get married between the age of 14 to 16. They use brightly coloured beads, mostly red, white, yellow and orange strung on wires. They made a joke about me finding Mr Right in the middle of the dance. I wish I did, but on second thought, I think it is better the way things are. Next, we were taken to observe the Samburu manyattas. It is the women who construct these circularly shaped houses with mud and dung pasted on domed roofs resting on strong timber frames.

Despite the fact that ‘civilization’ in the name of education and proper health care has reached this part of the country, it’s hard to come across a modern brick and mortar house.

The Samburu are nomadic with the men grazing large herds of sheep, cows, camels and goats on communal land. Moving from an area once pasture is exhausted, they build temporary manyattas. I was enthralled by the experience of being in a Samburu manyatta. It felt like I was transported into another century where things were much simpler. The floor was covered in cow-hide to sleep on. A typical Samburu village comprises of several manyattas owned by a group of five to 10 families. Consequently, because of this movement, their wealth is in their animals and pieces of jewellery. Their diet comprises mostly of milk and blood from their cows.

We visited the site where the council of elders meets to discuss the affairs of the village. They are still active and are an effective way of enforcing law and order in the community. Like for instance, I was shocked to find out that there is punishment if a man is found in another man’s wife manyatta. The Samburu women sustain themselves economically by selling the beads, some of which I copped for my collection.

According to history, the Samburu people moved from Sudan and settled north of Mount Kenya and south of Lake Turkana in the Rift Valley province.

They are similar to the Maasai and they both belong to the Maa speaking group of people. The Samburu tribe speaks the Maa language, as do the Maasai. However, despite the fact that they share a vocabulary, the Samburu speak faster than the Maasai. Together with the Maasai as well as the Turkana, the Samburu are examples of the few African tribes who have managed to remain authentic in their culture by still practising their traditional way of life.