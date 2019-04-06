Shiphie dances in the lights!

Local music stable, Pine Creek Records invited music lovers to witness the welcoming of their latest signee, Shiphrah Mkamburi Kitulah at The Alchemist. The unveiling of Shiphie, as the afro jazz/pop/soul singer is known in music circles, was lined up with performances from the singer, Anto Neosoul and the hip-hop duo, Mankind. Mankind, the creators of Headstart, their much loved album, captivated the audience with their unreserved and hearty performance. It was evident that the duo work well together and their lyrical prowess and the musical arrangement in their songs stand out. Their music execution exposes raw talent beneath a pair of young faces and that explains why they got a publishing deal with Sony Music. Their creativity earned them a grant of Sh1m from the British Council in 2018 to make a short feature film outside of their music realm. Anyway, The Cloak and Mane delivered a breezy performance on the scintillating podium.

Shiphie’s maiden performance came next and nothing could wipe off her glee. Her first set was a five-track non-stop melodious roll. The crowd backed her up with cheers and that sort of encouraged her into a free-fall music trip before taking a break. Mankind then came on again with a burst of energy and fiery spirit maintaining the lit vibe in the house. The duo’s last performance was as good as their opening they didn’t hold back as they made way for Shiphie’s final half. She took off with a song titled African Woman. It was her moment and she was bathing in the spotlight as all eyes were on her. Shiphie was having a good time as she gave a tease of the sound of her yet to be released debut album. Her squad was sitting at the front and roared the loudest for her. Talk about squad goals. And when she had exhausted her list of songs, the Everything singer was escorted off stage like a queen.

That was Anto Neosoul’s cue to shut down the show. He took it over with his hit Chips Funga, unapologetically showing off his beautiful vocals. Anto Neousoul never gets it wrong on a live stage and there’s no dull moment when his voice is in the air. So he did what he does best; bear his soul in music and serve it to the people. As his set came to an end, he gave a shout out to Pine Creek Record’s founder, Peter Nduati, for constantly pushing him to explore his creativity.

The unveiling of Shiphie was attended by an abundance of musicians, bigwigs from the industry and other affiliated circles from the showbiz sphere. It was one of those nights where the crowd wasn’t so white and it was really amazing to see people come out to support Pine Creek Records in their efforts to nurture another creative soul. As the iridescent stage slowly descended into a dim shade, the night’s MC and artist, Point Blank, let down the curtains with a few words reminding the crowd of the happy hour session at Hunters Bar. This happy hour is not the usual late afternoon one; it usually goes on from 9pm to 11pm. Some people flocked up the stairs to the bar while others remained downstairs enjoying drinks amid the chill music emanating from the decks. Meanwhile, at the backstage, the girl of the hour was receiving congratulatory embraces and taking photos with loved ones and fans alike.