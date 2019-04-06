Harusi tunayo

Begin early

While it is our regrettable culture to do things at the eleventh hour, buying a gown last minute can cost you a lot. Six months to eight months is the recommended time to lock down the perfect wedding dress within your budget. Having plenty of time saves you from buying a gown that will leave you with regrets.

Bag discounts

Seize opportunities to save you a coin or two, such as discounts or special offers. For example, some stores will indicate that items bought or booked at an expo will be discounted. This will assist you buy your choice gown at a lower price.

Be selective in gown trial

Don’t try out wedding dresses that are way out of your budget, as this may tempt you to spend more than you planned for, resulting in budget constraints. Secondly, trying out an expensive dress may affect your taste, leaving you unsatisfied with others that are cheaper.

Small shopping team

Invite at most three people to accompany you for gown shopping. More than three people not only clouds your judgment, but also slows down the process and makes decision making hard, which can lead to making a wrong choice.

Accessories

Remember to factor in accessories in your budget. Sometimes one may end up spending their entire outfit budget on the gown, hence having to look for more money to buy accessories such as the veil, jewellery and shoes, which can cause considerable disruption to your overall budget.

Be flexible

You probably spotted and pinned your dream gown on Pinterest ages ago, waiting for the day you will walk down the aisle, and now that you’re stars have aligned, you have to make this dream a reality. But, should you find that it is not available, attainable or expensive, be open to the options present. Wendy says she has witnessed this challenge with brides, and urges open-mindedness. “You perhaps came to the shop with the desire of donning a Cinderella ball gown on your big day, but be open to trying out other options such as the A-line. You may be surprised to end up loving a different gown that might be cheaper and better than your first option,” advises the planner.

Mind the size

A lot can happen in about six months – the recommended time within which you should settle for a gown. You could lose or add weight, which has cost implications. Try to work with the weight you’re certain you will be, depending on whether you’re exercising or not, but do not be too ambitious. It is always advisable to shop for what looks good now as opposed to what will be best for you in future. Also, note that it is easier to reduce the size of a gown, than making a smaller sized gown big.