Sofapaka keen to bounce back against Zoo

It’s make or break for title pursuers Sofapaka and Bandari this weekend as they bid to close in on runaway leaders Gor Mahia with tricky league fixtures against Zoo FC and Kariobangi Sharks respectively.

Sofapaka are particularly keen on reverting to winning ways after their midweek draw against Vihiga United handed Gor Mahia a safety buffer of seven points with a possibility to stretch it to 10 when they play their match at hand. “We are ambitious and believe that we can catch up and claim the title despite the hiccups along the way.

“Therefore, we are heading to Kericho to compete for three points. The teams occupying lower positions in the league are very dangerous as they all want to win to stay safe. Playing Zoo at their backyard makes the game tricky for us but I’m confident of getting a victory,” Sofapaka coach John Baraza (pictured) said. Sofapaka are seven points adrift of leaders K’Ogalo while Bandari trail by eight.

Sharks are looking to mete vengeance on Bandari who claimed all points in Nairobi during their first leg meeting. Coach William Muluya rued a missed opportunity to close in on table toppers when they were held to a draw by bottom team Mount Kenya attributing the slip-up to complacency.

“If anything we learnt that any team can hurt you. We are therefore, going to Mombasa with a focused mind. Bandari are strong but we can beat them. We’ve done it before and I believe we will do it on Sunday,” said Muluya. Bandari are ravaged by injuries to six of their first team players stretching the Mombasa-based side thin in terms of depth.

