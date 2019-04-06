Peerless PSG on verge of another French title

Paris Saint-Germain can clinch a sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons this weekend and complete the first part of a domestic double after booking their place in the final of the French Cup.

Thomas Tuchel’s team will know ahead of kick-off whether they can round off their title procession with a victory at home to League Cup champions Strasbourg.

PSG would claim the championship for the eighth time and draw to within two of the record held by Saint-Etienne with a win at the Parc des Princes if Lille slip up away to Reims.

Yet Tuchel, whose side are on track to shatter their 96-point return from the 2015-16 campaign, denied recent reports he has signed an extension with PSG until 2021.

“I can’t confirm, we should wait a bit,” said the German, who saw his team agonisingly knocked out of the Champions League last 16 by Manchester United last month.

Marquinhos became the latest high-profile PSG injury casualty during Wednesday’s 3-0 semi-final defeat of Nantes, joining Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria on the sidelines.

“At Toulouse, we were 14 players, we were missing two on the bench,” Tuchel bemoaned, having travelled with a reduced 16-man squad for last week’s 1-0 win.

“It’s not possible to manage the players. Some guys we use too much. It’s horrible because we’re missing a lot of key players… but the team continues to win every three days.

“It shows our hunger to win, which for me is exceptional,” he added.

After flirting with relegation last season, Lille are looking to cement their Champions League return by holding off Lyon in the fight for second place.

Lyon are third, four points back with eight games left, but the focus this week has centred on the future of manager Bruno Genesio, who is out of contract in June. -AFP