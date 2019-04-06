Gor seek to maintain home form against Berkane

Football fever is running high as local champions Gor Mahia host Morocco’s Renaissance Sportive de Berkane in the first leg of CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final Sunday evening at Kasarani stadium.

K’Ogalo have turned Kasarani into a cauldron where all visiting teams have been forced into submission this season.

However, in Berkane they face an equally fearsome opponent with a stunning away form.

The Moroccan outfit checked in Friday and pitched camp at high end Radison Blue Hotel in Upper Hill area to start plotting Gor Mahia’s downfall.

The club’s executive read a riot act to the coach Mounir Jaouani, directing him to win the continental tournament or lose his job.

The ‘Oranges’ have had a good run in Confederation Cup, which starkly contrasts a poor home form where they have only won one of their last 10 top-flight matches. The Botola Professional League season in Morocco is nearing its end with Berkane 24 points off leaders Wydad and six points off Confederation Cup place.

With 12 Moroccan teams vying for two continental football slots from their league, Berkane’s other option of joining other African elite sides next season is reaching the Confederation Cup final, hence the tough directive, however, Gor Mahia’s impeccable home record in continental football this season is a worry to Berkane.

The team is owned by influential CAF executive Fouzi Lekjaa and have massively profited from questionable officiating in their Confederation Cup campaign.

They will face a seriously depleted but highly determined Gor Mahia who will miss four key players owing to suspensions.

There is palpable tension in the air at K’Ogalo’s camp owing to unavailability of the four players for the two quarter-final legs. Gor became the first Kenyan club to reach the last eight of the competition in its current form after plodding and emerging victorious in a tough group that comprised Zamalek of Egypt, Petro Atletico of Angola and NA Hussein Dey of Algeria.

The feat, however, came at a cost as emotions ran high prompting reckless challenges and decisions that now render K’Ogalo short of their stars. K’Ogalo carefully rotated their squad to accord players available for Sunday’s clash ample time to rest during their for-match run in the last ten days.

With skipper Haron Shakava leading a missing list of Jacques Tuyisenge, Ernest Wendo and Shafik Batambuze, Coach Hassan Oktay will be forced to give striker Dennis Oliech his first start in the Confederation Cup while diminutive left back Geoffrey Ochieng is also in the fray for a second start.

-JAMES MAGAYI