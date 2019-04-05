Kitengela market traders oppose relocation

More than 1,000 traders in the Kitengela open-air market have opposed a relocation plan meant to pave way for the construction of a new market citing a flawed process.

A modern market is set to be constructed at a cost of Sh40 million by the World Bank within three years.

The traders have locked horns with Kajiado County government after they were issued with a week’s notice set to lapse on April 8 to relocate to Kitengela stadium.

The group Friday stormed Kajiado East sub-county offices after electing their new representatives to present their grievances.

“We will not relocate to Kitengela stadium. We have not been consulted nor given details about the new market. We fear some of us who have, for years, been in this market will be locked out as there is no plan on how the stalls will be allocated,’’ said Njenga Kinyanjui, one of the traders.

“Relocating to the playground is a looming health hazard. We are dealing with foodstuff yet the new location has no latrines and water,’’ said Samuel Mbugua, another trader.