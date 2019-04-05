Kenha to put up Sh169m trauma centre

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) is constructing a Sh169 million modern trauma centre at Nyabondo on the Sirare-Kisii-Ahero highway.

The facility, one of its kind in the country, is set to enhance access to quality medical care for accident victims along with offering specialised medical services to those living along the new highway.

Kenha deputy director Charles Obwon said the hospital will be fitted with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure patients are stabilised and receive quality care to avoid loss of lives.

“We will put up a two-storey hospital while the National government in liaison with County governments will come in to fix the facilities and hire medical personnel,” he said.

Facilities to be installed at the trauma centre, he said, include modern X-Ray machine, CT-Scan and MRI machines to cut the distance accident victims and patients travel in search of the essential services.

Kenha Nyanza Regional manager Phelix Onsongo said the 151 bed capacity centre will serve residents from Kisumu, Kericho, Homa Bay and Nyamira counties.