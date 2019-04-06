Kishoiyan banks on experience for third appearance

Former national 400m champion Alphas Kishoiyan is counting on form and previous experience as he works towards qualifying for next month’s World Relay Championships to be held in Yokohama, Japan.

Should he make to team Kenya for the biennial championships, it will be the third time in a row the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer will be appearing at the global event. The championships are slated for May 11-12.

Kishoiyan who has started the Athletics Kenya AK series strongly will be hoping to continue with the same tempo when the third leg of the series goes down at the Nyayo National Stadium Saturday. “I have been training really well for the championships, I know I have to make it through the trials first before I can think of making to team Kenya,” said the 2011 World Youth silver medallist.

“I was in the Kenyan team for the previous games both held in Nassau, Bahamas in 2015 and 2017, while we (Kenya) might not have performed well enough, I feel 2019 time will be different,” he added.

As part of his preparation for the Games, Kishoiyan has been in remarkable form winning the first two legs of the Athletics Kenya (AK) relay series where he has been interchanging between 400m and 800m.

During the series season opener held at the at the Prisons, Nairobi West grounds last month he won the 400m race before also winning the 800m event in the second leg of the relay held at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Ahead of the third leg that goes down on Saturday, the 24-year-old says he will be competing in his specialty race, 400m.

“This is an invitational race which specifically states I will be taking part in the event.

For me it doesn’t matter a lot since this is all part of the preparations,” added Kishoiyan who had Jacinter Shikanda, Boniface Mweresa and Veronica Mutua as teammates in the 2017 championships. – AMOS ABUGA