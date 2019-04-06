The Masters golf 2019 Wags club

With a glam pop star and sexy actress among the Wags, it’s safe to say all eyes won’t just be on the golfers at the Masters next week.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy will battle it out for the coveted 2019 title when the golf competition begins in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday, with their stunning wives and girlfriends sure to be cheering from the sidelines.

Dustin and Paulina reportedly hit a rocky patch last year with the 30-year-old model deleting all trace of American number one Dustin, 34, from her Instagram account.

The golden golf couple – who have two young sons together – have seemingly got things back on track, and Paulina is expected to be at The Masters to support her husband-to-be.

Boasting stunning lingerie shots and seductive selfies, it’s little wonder the model has over 755k followers on her Instagram account.

She’s already a firm favourite with fans, having appeared on the cover of Golf Digest magazine in 2014.

Brooks Koepka’s ‘Sharknado’ girlfriend – Jena Sims

Since he started dating Jena Sims in the summer of 2017, American Brooks Koepka, 28, has won two US Open titles and a PGA championship.

Jena is an actress, starring in comedy horror Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader as well as in an episode of TV show Entourage.

The 30-year-old model – who also appears in Sharknado 5: The Swarming – is also the founder of non-profit organisation Pageant For Hope, which holds beauty pageants for kids battling cancer.

Jena is a former pageant winner herself, bagging the Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager title and the Miss Georgia Teen USA title in 2007.

Model wife of Paul Casey – Pollyanna Woodward

Brit Paul Casey, 41, will be looking to win his first Masters championship this year, and no doubt his glamorous wife Pollyanna Woodward, 36, will be his number one supporter.

The pair have sport to thank for their romance, having met at a ball which was part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2011. They got married four years later and have two kids together.

Pollyanna is famous in her own right – most known for presenting Channel 5’s The Gadget Show.

She competed in 2002 talent show Popstars: The Rivals, making it to the final 13 women and sharing a room with one of the eventual winners – Sarah Harding.

The model – who was once a finalist for Miss England – regularly uses Instagram to update her followers on her family life and has racked up 99k followers on Twitter too.

Rickie Fowler’s pole-vaulting fiancée – Allison Stokke

American pro Rickie Fowler, 30, announced his engagement to Allison Stokke in June last year after proposing on a beach, with the pair set to wed soon.

Allison, also 30, is a former pole vaulter who achieved her lifetime best of 4.36 metres in 2012, and she’s gone on to model for fashion brands like Nike and Uniqlo.

Her pole vaulting prowess came in handy during a collaboration with GoPro, where she shot videos of herself from all angles while jumping.

She boasts over 500k followers on Instagram, where she’s even posted pictures of herself giving golf a go.

Tiger Woods’ ‘saviour’ girlfriend – Erica Herman

It’s no secret Tiger Woods’ love life has been a roller coaster – he split with his Swedish model wife Elin Nordegren in 2010 after his numerous affairs were made public.

Tiger, 43, has been dating Erica Herman, 34, since November 2017, and she is regularly spotted supporting her boyfriend at tournaments.

It’s believed the pair first met ten years earlier at Tiger’s pop-up restaurant The Woods Jupiter, where Erica worked as a manager.

She was once dubbed a ‘gold digger’ by sources, but has since been credited with saving Woods’ life.

Rory McIlroy’s low-key wife – Erica Stoll

When Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, 29, married American Erica Stoll in April 2017 no expense was spared.

The celebration was held at Ashford Castle in Ireland and guests included Stevie Wonder, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and One Direction star Niall Horan.

The pair actually met back in 2012 when Erica worked for the PGA. In fact it was Erica who helped Rory make it for his tee time at the 2012 Ryder Cup (thanks to a lift in a police car) when he famously got the time wrong.

Rory told Cool FM radio: “We were friends for a couple of years and we knew each other sort of from the golf circuit, and in summer 2014, towards the end of the summer, started to spend a bit more time together and it went from there.”

Despite her high-profile husband, Erica is said to enjoy a quiet, low key life.

Justin Rose’s gymnast wife – Kate Phillips

Former gymnast Kate Phillips and Justin Rose, 38, began dating in 2000, and have two children together.

They married in 2006, and have one of the longest marriages in the sport, celebrating nearly two decades together and 13 years as husband and wife.

Justin’s golf balls even pay tribute to his wife. Her lucky number is nine so they are emblazoned with 99, apparently for double luck.

The couple set up their own charity together, the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation, which aims to fight childhood hunger.

During their time together, Rose has secured eight PGA Tour wins and 11 European Tour triumphs, as well as his Major win in 2013. -THE SUN