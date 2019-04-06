Wazito take on Shabana at Camp Toyoyo

Gloves are off and it is all business as the race for the promotion intensifies with 24 rounds down in the National Super League (NSL).

As Round 25 rolls on this weekend, leaders Wazito will face a tricky opponent in the shape of Shabana at Camp Toyoyo Sunday.

Shabana might be a tad inconsistent in their performances, but the Gusii-based side under experienced tactician Gilbert Selebwa are on a good day formidable. Though at 10th on the log with 36 points,

On the other hand, Fred Ambani’s Wazito who are on 51 points will rely on the attack of David Orem, Victor Ndinya and midfield creativity of new signing Amos Asembeka to unlock the Shabana defence which will be marshalled by kingpin Wycliffe Nyangechi.

In the last two matches, they have struggled to get goals thus Ambani has urged for more hunger upfront. “We need to get goals, at this stage I believe we can still improve in that area. My players understand the position where we are in and so it is important to take opportunities when they arise. Against Shabana, it will be tough but we are ready,” said the former international who will be missing the services of influential captain David Oswe who picked a knock in midweek.

Meanwhile the taxmen and Nairobi Stima who are tied on 49 points will face promoted sides today in a bid to cut the gap of Wazito at the top. Ken Kenyatta’s charges will be up against unpredictable Thika United this afternoon at Camp Toyoyo and are desperate for full points especially after picking only one point in their last two fixtures. – BARRY SILAH