Fiji run over Shujaa in opening match at Hong Kong 7s

Kenya Shujaa national rugby side Friday lost 22-5 to Fiji in a brave Hong Kong Sevens match opener clash at the Hong Kong Stadium, the seventh stop of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

As the defending champions for the fourth time in a row, Fiji struck first to disclose intentions early in the match in its opening minute through speedster Aminiasi Tuimaba who was on his Hong Kong debut to go 5-0 ahead.

Winger Vilimoni Botitu and fly-half Jerry Tuwai extended their lead to 17 points at the break courtesy of two tries and a conversion.

Kenya spent the first half to settle in the match but staged a physical comeback in the second half to set up their skipper Jeff Oluoch for an unconverted try in the 10th minute to reduce the gap to 17-5.

Fiji would however in the 13th minute ensure they registered their fourth and final try in the match to uphold their four-match winning streak against Kenya with a final unconverted try through their scoring machine Alosio Naduva to end the match 22-5.

The clash played Friday was a better show as compared to the previous three matches this season where Shujaa soaked in 117 points whilst managing to score 31.

The last meeting the two was in Vancouver sevens, Canada where Shujaa lost 12-36. The return of six senior players in the team gave Shujaa an edge in their second half play, matching up Fiji’s forwards t keep them under pressure in a period which both sides managed a try each.

Going into the match, Shujaa head coach Paul Murunga had aimed for a strong start against Fiji but it was the opponents who opened the scores to pile pressure shortly after the kick off.

The sixth match of the Hong Kong sevens served as Shujaa’s pool C opener, the pool of death where Kenya will today at 7:51am clash the leagues current second placed All Blacks and close pool hunt against Australia at 11.33am in vengeful missions to write off their previous losses to the two sides.

– ALEX NJUE