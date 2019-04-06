Sigalame parade fresh faces

Sigalame Boys will field novices at their second appearance in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One basketball games in Mombasa next week owing to the exit of last year’s team.

Under the tutelage of premier league player Martin Kitong’o, the Busia school made their debut at the games last year and gave the big boys a run for their money as they went on to reach the finals where they lost to experienced Laiser Hill.

However, the tactician says they have a better side than they did on their debut despite having young players in his squad. Additionally, the players are eager to do better than their predecessors and will give their all in the championship.

“Last year’s team cleared school but I had anticipated their exit and started grooming players in Form One and Two. The team is prepared to go the full length despite the competition we are likely to face. Last year we had an underdog tag working in our favour but this time teams will come hard at us but we are ready,” said the tactician who has set his focus on clinching the title.

Kitong’o’s charges are in Pool B that has Nairobi’s Dagoretti, Agoro Sare from Nyanza and Eastern’s Mururiiri. ‘Dago’ are making their second appearance at the level after last year’s disappointing debut where they lost all their group matches to rank seventh at the end of the competition.

Regional favourites

The Nyanza representative beat regional favourites Maseno by one basket to book the slot while Mururiiri replace Meru School who were last year’s semi-finalists.

“We had very tough opponents in the regional games. Playing Kamusinga, Kakamega and Musingu was just what my team needed to toughen up for the nationals and I am confident they will do well,” the coach added.

On their part, ‘Dago’ coached by Peter Orero and Joseph Amoko will be chasing their first win at the nationals even as they look to win their maiden basketball title. Meanwhile, holders Laiser Hill are favourites in Pool A as they face hosts Aga Khan, Alliance and North Eastern representatives.

In the girls’ category defending champions Kaya Tiwi are hoping to clinch their fourth consecutive title. The Phillip Onyango-coached side have the home advantage in their campaign for the title.

In the absence of silver medallists Butere Girls who were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player at the regional competitions, Buru Buru Girls could be the holder’s biggest threat.