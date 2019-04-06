Revolutionising way consumers buy goods on credit

Mauritius-based consumer finance firm CIM Finance Group continues to change the way Kenyans buy domestic goods on credit through its one-stop mobile app “Aspira”.

Since setting up operations last year, the business listed on the main market of the Mauritius Stock Exchange, has spearheaded a game-changing financing model in the Kenyan market that has enabled a wide range of consumers to purchase quality household goods.

The consumer finance firm founded 31 years ago in Mauritius is a $400 million (Sh40 billion) venture that offers a wide range of businesses including credit cards, product financing, forex trading, leasing and factoring in Mauritius where it is domiciled. CIM Finance partners with retailers in a framework that allows subscribers to use Aspira to get household goods such as furniture and electronics on credit.

“The difference is that our model does not allow us to give money to our customers, but we pay the retailer for the goods bought by our customers,” says CIM Finance Kenya Chief Executive Officer Yoeal Haile.

“When we set up shop in Kenya, we picked retailers with long history and evaluated the retailer’s relationship with customers coupled with a retailer’s reputation with warranties to avoid faulty products.”

Haile says that Kenya’s credit market mainly controlled by banking groups is good for Aspira because it leaves the firm with an opportunity to grow in the financing space without much competition.

“What we are offering through Aspira is not anything we have seen in any part of the world. Product financing is an area that banks are particularly careful not to venture into because of the inherent risks,” he said.

Even as the interest rates in the country are capped and would appear to be lower than what they offer on product financing, people considered risky to the banks are not getting credit because of the caps, he adds.

Haile says the individual who qualifies to get Sh1.5 million can probably access formal credit from a bank to build a house, but he needs extra cash to furnish the house. If he goes back to the bank for cash to say furnish his house – and this hardly happens – he will have to put up with another round of credit approvals that take quite a long time. Where the banks offer loans of over Sh1 million through mobile apps, those who qualify usually are business owners seeking capital to expand.

Most import, as Kenyan banks keep off the lower quartile, they created a market for the likes of Aspira with a maximum simple interest rate of four per cent per month on the financing and a loan range of up to Sh350,000 for first-time customers.

After the first product financing, the interest rate on repeat clients is based on algorithm analysed consumer behaviour.

“What we do is that we allow subscribers to go to retailer and identify goods they want to acquire. Once a subscriber has identified the goods, we pay the retailer,” said Haile.

Hire purchase and product financing got a bad name by unethical business practices by some, but CIM Finance considers this an opportunity to give the financing sector a clean bill of health by doing business based on history, ethics and financial ethos.