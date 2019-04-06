How to cultivate money saving habit

Francis Muli @PeopleDailyKE

One of the foundational principles for reaching financial independence is the ability to save money. Good money behaviours including spending habits and a commitment to saving, are a recipe for success.

However, while some people seem to save money without a great deal of effort, others find it difficult or almost impossible to do so. The few who actually do go after the same savings just after a few days. This is influenced mostly by peer pressure and lack of self-discipline.

The reason why people go after what they have saved can be attributed to saving what they should spend.

This means they have less than enough for expenditure, hence they only have a choice to live a strenuous lifestyle, borrow or reclaim their savings.

The easiest in these is going for the savings to make things balance. Saving money requires self discipline – lots and lots of self discipline. For successful saving, it is important to observe the following:

1. Have a periodical budget

If you get your income every month, have a monthly budget. If weekly, make the budget weekly and if daily, budget according to what you earn. Budget for rent, food, electricity, water, health, emergencies and even savings.

Having a budget means you will live comfortably throughout the period you are waiting for your next income, without thinking about what you have saved. In case of emergency, there is emergency fund for that and in case there is not, it means more savings.

The Two Cent website advises on the use of “The 50-30-20 rule which puts 50 per cent of your income toward necessities, such as housing and bills. Twenty per cent should then go toward financial goals, like paying off debt or saving for retirement. Finally, 30 per cent of your income can be allocated to wants, such as dining or entertainment.”

2. Live within your limits

Life is not a competition, neither is it a rehearsal. They say you only live once (YOLO) and you live your life not for other people. If your friend can save, let’s say Sh10,000 a month, depending on his/her income which is higher that yours, do not struggle to save the same. Save what you can afford.

Trying to live like another person could cause you more harm than good. Straining yourself could cause you depression, hence reducing your productivity or draining your savings as you seek professional help.

3. Have a goal

What are you saving for? This is what should drive your saving, otherwise aimless saving will lead you to nothing. It could be for furthering studies, saving for retirement, purchasing a home or for your children. Saving is a sacrifice, and a sacrifice is done in a bid to achieve something important. If you have nothing to achieve, then you have no reason to save.

4. Be consistent and disciplined

Saving will look hard to you if you do not save regularly. Create the habit and be consistent, which will create the character of saving in you. The character will live longer if you practice discipline, sticking by your rules. Some people break their saving rules since there are no consequences.