KCB final offer for Imperial Bank depositors accepted

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) have accepted the final modified offer from KCB Bank Kenya to recover the remaining loans of Imperial Bank Ltd (under receivership).

A statement from CBK said the final offer includes a further recovery of 19.7 per cent of the eligible depositor balances remaining at Imperial Bank Ltd (In Receivership) (IBLR).

According to the banking sector regulator and KDIC, KCB’s binding offer represents a viable proposal for further resolution of IBLR, for the benefit of depositors and the strengthening of the financial sector. I

t further says the remaining balances due to eligible depositors in terms of the final offer will be 12.5 per cent on completion of the signing of the agreement, 12.5 per cent on the first anniversary of the signing and 25 per cent each on second, third and fourth anniversaries respectively.

The move follows the earlier announcement by the CBK and KDIC on December 11, 2018, appointing KCB Bank Kenya as an agent of Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation —the IBLR receiver manager—to disburse the funds to the depositors.

KCB had presented a binding offer to CBK in respect of release of depositor’s funds and verification of loans, which the regulator accepted. The execution of the offer now paves the way for the verification of loans and controlled access to deposits.

Subsequently in letters dated March 29 and April 2, 2019, KCB communicated to CBK and KDIC a modification of the terms of the binding offer with respect to the completion of the verification of loan process, the statement said in brief.

In December last year, CBK and KDIC announced a release of funds, increasing total recovery to about 35 per cent of original eligible deposits held at the date of receivership. So far 92 per cent of the funds have been made available in three tranches with the eligible depositors receiving full access to their balances.

The recovery of 91.7 per cent does not include the realisation of Sh36 billion of loans, translating to 50 per cent of the current loan balances, linked to ongoing litigation and which CBK and KDIC continue to pursue to the benefit of depositors and creditors.

CBK and KDIC will be working closely with other banks to verify and consider uptake of the remaining loan, assets to enhance further recovery. KCB has confirmed that it will take over five branches of IBLR, and CBK and KDIC continue to explore options for the remaining staff and branches.

CBK and KDIC reiterated their commitment to protecting the interest of depositors, creditors, and the wider public interest. This is in keeping with their respective mandates and in accordance with the Laws of Kenya.