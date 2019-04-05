Personalised registration plates

According to KRA and NTSA, there are over 3 million motor vehicles registered in Kenya. It should come as no surprise, therefore, that most celebrities and big-shots would want to stand out, feeling no pinch in pumping Sh1million for a personalised number plate.

Most vanity plates usually portray recognizable phrases, slogans or abbreviations of the owner’s names.

However, in February 2012 there was a long debate about the amendment of these plates, which were later banned as the then registrar of motor registration Francis Mejja argued that only the Kenya prisons department was contracted to manufacture registration plates and the personalized ones got from Kenya Revenue Authority are unprescribed. “In-Traffic Act section 12, personalized registration plates were amended in 1977, but it was never gazetted to operationalize it,” he argued. The ban was later upheld in 2016.

The traffic act section 6A sub-section 1 states that a person may apply to the authority to be issued with personalised number plates upon payment of the fees prescribed and (2) Where it is transferred to another vehicle, an amount equivalent to two per cent of the fees payable, for its fee under paragraph (1) shall be payable over and above the normal registration fee.

(3) Public service vehicles, commercial vehicles, diplomatic vehicle; tractors and heavy machinery shall not be issued with this registration plate.

(5) Where a person intends to use the plates on another motor vehicle upon disposal of a vehicle which initially had them, a retention certificate may be issued by the Authority for a period not exceeding six months and (6) The personalized identification plates shall, where not used within six months, be returned to the Authority for safekeeping.

Any person who uses unauthorized personalised number plates commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Sh500,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.