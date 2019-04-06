Nancy Amunga founder – Dana Communications

Which is your latest gadget and what do you love about it?

My Huawei P9 Lite phone. The P9 lite is very interesting. It comes with pretty good specs like 3GB RAM, 16GB onboard space and is powered by the midrange Kirin 650 octa-core processor.

The camera is pretty good too. It’s not an expensive phone and you get excellent performance. It is also great for gaming and at multitasking. If you like your efficiency in performance then this phone is great.

How does it help in your work?

I’m able to send to receive emails on the spot, schedule my meetings and also work on documents from wherever I am.

The gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

That must be my phone

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

My Acer predator 21X laptop, it cost a pretty penny, around Sh100,000.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My phone. With it I can call, text, whatsapp, receive and respond to emails immediately and I also love portable stuff like a mobile phone unlike laptops. It really can do anything on the move.

Which app do you use most on your phone and why?

I use WhatsApp and Facebook mostly, they ease my communication and I’m a social butterfly.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

A phone. I’m a flexible person full of solutions

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

My phone, I need the latest technology that is the Iphone Xs max. One day.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or output?

Both brand and output. Generally you’ll find that the biggest brands tend to have the best products.

The gadget you always wish you had.

An Apple MacBook pro. I wouldn’t mind getting it for my birthday, for anyone reading this.