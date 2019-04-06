A glass hideaway in the city.

“Popo, come back here,” shouted Nani as she sprinkled water on him from a spray bottle to calm him down. He had just seen a monkey and was barking fiercely and loudly, getting the attention of everyone around. I, on the other hand was freaking out, keeping my fingers crossed that they don’t come near me. Since I was a young girl, I’ve always been cynophobic, it seems travelling is slowly curing it. It’s as if the universe is conspiring to make me bolder each day. Anyways, as the first dos while at the glass house, Nani tells me that I had to love animals.

I was always curious about coming to this place, especially when I heard that one can spend a night or two here. The ride was bumpy and when I got there it felt like I had stumbled into an imaginary world, not unlike the Wonderland Alice found herself in. Everything, from the mosaic animals, giant misshapen statues to the raging furnace and mosaic covered pathways and benches felt like an enchanting wonderland.

I found a family of two parents and seven kids from Tennesse juggling clubs, with the crowd cheering them on. The juggling proprietors, Eric and Nani have donated land for the puppet 254 and Kenya Institute of Puppet theatre to build a puppet hub at Kitengela. As soon as it was over, I dashed to my room, which had a view of Silole sanctuary from the balcony, a wild getaway adjoining the Nairobi National park. I had judged it unappealing from the outside, but the glass art pieces inside make it look beautiful. I would sum up my room as both weird and wonderful.

The room had unique works of art. Everywhere there were mosaics of coloured glass: on floors and walls. It had a large odd sized bed and another near the door. The washroom was downstairs and it felt creepy each time I went there for a pee. At night, one can hear hyenas laugh from a distance and hyraxes running to and fro. There’s supporting evidence that these small creatures and elephants are related, something I find difficult to believe. The hyraxes have tusks which develop from the incisor teeth, just like the elephants and what’s more, the males lack a scrotum and their testicles remain nestled in their abdominal cavity.

Other animals around were the impalas, baboons, giraffes and sometimes leopards have been spotted on the odd night. Guided by Leonard Wanyonyi, I had the chance to walk through the 150 metre long swaying suspension bridge above a deep river valley, which leads all the way to Silole Sanctuary. It was one of my many fear factor challenges this year, but Wanyonyi’s constant reassurance kept me going.

I also went for a camel ride, something that you can try out while visiting this place. Ali Leguyo took me through the ride on my 12-year old camel, Ramadhan. Ali, who has grown with camels all his life in Marsabit, tells me that a camel has to be circumcised to calm it down and enable it tolerate having a human ride it. If you are a beginner in riding, it will be much easier for you to ride a camel as when they are tired the most they do is sit down. On the other hand, a horse might throw you off if you are not careful.

You can also take a stroll through Nani’s glass shop and watch the artisans work on the magnificent glass pieces. On the other side is a pottery workshop and you might learn a thing or two about sculptures. The gallery and activities open from 9am to 5pm.