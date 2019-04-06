Unlocking financial hurdles

Njambi Wanjiku @NjambiCiiku

Despite small and medium enterprises (SMEs) immense contribution to the economy, they continue to experience numerous hurdles when it comes to accessing finance.

Many studies have pointed out the significance of unlocking more funding for SMEs but little has been done to change the financing landscape for them. Borrowing conditions for the SMEs continues to be extremely difficult, thus stifling their ability to access the much-needed finance to grow their businesses.

Operators, also experience problems in registering companies even as constricted regulatory framework creates a hostile environment to successfully conduct business activities in the country.

Corruption is one of the factors contributing to the difficult environment of conducting business for SMEs in Kenya.

Small and medium enterprises are also burdened with multiple taxes and tax-related issues which affect profitability. They are also slapped with multiple levies from various government agencies and parastatals which negatively affect business activities.

SMEs also face inadequate infrastructure which ranges from shortage of water supply, inadequate transport systems and poor electricity supply. These infrastructure inadequacies lead to high operating costs.

In Asia, Europe and North America, SMEs play significant roles in their emergence as global economic powers. They are also seen as the engine of growth in these economies as they support job and wealth creation for citizens.

A large percentage of SMEs in high income countries operate in the formal sector and contribute over 50 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP).

They also account for more than 90 per cent of all firms outside the white-collar jobs sector, thereby constituting a major source of employment.

However, the same cannot be said of Kenya as SMEs have performed below expectation because of lack of access to finance as it is hard to raise internal and external sources of finance.

Internal sources include personal savings, borrowings from family and friends and credit from local co-operative societies but as business expands, they require greater pool of funds than is made available by these sources to meet business financing needs.

The external sources of finance provide wider access to large pools of funds which are required for SMEs to exploit growth and investment opportunities. Other challenges include poor infrastructure, access to markets, inconsistency of government policies amongst other challenges.

Aristarichus Weru from NIC Bank says the problem of financing SMEs is not so much the source of funds but its accessibility.

“Stringent conditions set by financial institutions, lack of adequate collateral and credit information and cost of accessing funds which stems from the uneconomic deployment of available resources are to blame,” he adds.

Recently, at a Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) monthly workshop, a couple of factors were discussed that contribute to the existing stalemate. The forum heard that financial services providers (FSPs such as banks lack the necessary skills needed to lend money to SME borrowers.

“Building a good relationship with SMEs and a willingness from the FSPs to understand the small and medium-sized businesses cycles is important,” the participants were told.

This may call for prolonged visits to the SMEs premises just to be able to capture the levels of business based on observable data such as receipts and human traffic. After some time, the lending institution will understand the particular SME business model and will therefore be more responsive to meet its needs

Another factor contributing to the current stalemate is banks using SME lending models that were handed down from developed markets. As a result, SME lending is heavily linked to collaterals and certain lending thresholds that do not make sense for the Kenyan market.

While every lending must be prudent, FSPs are still struggling to create models that suit their clients’ needs. This is because lending to start-ups or early stage businesses is rare.

In addition to this, most FSPs offer generic products to SMEs without paying particular attention to their uniqueness. SMEs are very varied, at different cycles of growth and with diverse needs. Consequently, there is an urgent need to develop appropriate measures that consider these complexities for every SME business examined.

The third factor is fear by SMEs to approach lending facilities due to their lack of skills, collaterals and proper Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements that allow for conventional borrowing. Most do not keep proper books of accounts and therefore cannot clearly show their payment capabilities, thus making their evaluation difficult.

SMEs also try to take advantage of every opportunity across different sectors yet the proceeds of all their lines of business go to a common pot. To this end, differentiated appraisal for every business line becomes difficult.

To put Kenya’s SMEs on sound footing, Financial Expert Samuel Wainaina, of Valued Conversations says the government should actively encourage investments in the SME sector and growth of new business to generate employment, alleviate poverty and improve the economy’s perception globally.

He said sufficient information on new technology and innovations will ensure global competitiveness in terms of product quality and pricing and improve export earnings from SMEs.

On infrastructure development, he adds, it is important to create an enabling business environment where businesses can operate without limitations imposed by stifling conditions.

“Investment in the development of infrastructure, particularly implementation of the power sector reform policies is also critical in improving the ease of doing business and improving productivity of SMEs.

Wainaina urged government to carry out institutional reforms by championing the creation of support systems targeted directly to offer support to SMEs. Existing institutions should be realigned to effectively utilise their service offerings to SMEs.

He said SMEs require capacity building in areas of technical and management skill development to effectively run the businesses. “Initiatives to deepen entrepreneurship capabilities amongst business owners will improve the lifespan of the average Kenyan SME.”

Wainaina said the SME sector requires effective innovative schemes that can bring together small enterprises in various industries to exploit the immense national business opportunities.