Mysterious mistress behind Swallows renovation

By Chupa Mwingi

Today we are re-opening The Swallow’s Pub after it was abruptly closed on Thursday. I know I have a lot of unhappy patrons to soothe, especially the diehards who did not receive my hastily constructed WhatsApp message informing them of the sudden closure.

But it was long overdue. We had broken and clocked urinals to fix, repainting the peeled walls and replacing the sofa cushions that had obviously seen better days. But this was not the main reason why The Swallows Pub closed for the first time since it was opened 10 years ago!

We shut the old pub to do a proper restock! I have been pleading with my boss to ‘do something’ since we have lost many high-profile patrons after they discovered that our bar shelves are threadbare, save for display bottles filled with coke and coloured water to fool customers.

The pub owner, a mean man who runs a struggling shylock business in Kahawa West has been reluctant to invest more money in Swallows, blaming cut-throat competition and poor location for lack of what he calls ‘proper customers’. He has been eyeing a different location in a new mall, but the stiff rent discourages him.

All this changed when his new mistress refused to be entertained at “this empty, dusty, noisy and old bar” unless he renovated it to fit her class and social status. “It should also have better waitresses’ uniform and elegant barman’s shirt,” she ordered.

And just like that, I am now a proud owner of two new sexy shirts and off to the dustbin alongside hundreds of bottle tops, captain orders, meat wrappers and empty condom boxes lie my old and badly faded barman’s T-shirt!

I am excited with the new look of The Swallows Pub. We now have not only a new music system, but a small-time DJ playing some nice music from his laptop. I think the thin-looking, always yawning disk jokey is being paid Sh2,000 a night.

On top of that, we also feed him with ugali, Sukuma Wiki and beef stew which he hurriedly attacks while seated on a beer crate in the rat-infested store. We’ll deal with the rodents in due time.