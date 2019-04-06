I ordered crispy toast!

BY JULIO KITHS

When the rich, mighty and powerful globe trot, sampling all the finer things in life, queueing for buffet breakfast, lunch or whatever with the hoi polloi of this world is simply out of the equation!

How can the crown prince who owns half of the oil wealth generated in some Arabian country wait for his turn to use a serving spool at a buffet station with a mere pay-slip dependent, whose ticket to that expansive buffet at a top city hotel is through the measly pay cheque?

The opulent and those with higher self-importance dine room-service. It is one of a hotel’s little pleasures: you pay a bit more and in return, avoid rubbing shoulders with fellow hotel guests. But room-service is a complicated affair, wrought with chain of complains and in room dangers of sexual harassment especially for the waitresses, to say the least.

The trouble can come from nothing and nowhere. This happened last month at a top city hotel. An illustrious honcho of a globally renowned bank was staying at the hotel’s 10th floor and ordered for crispy, toasted white bread with black coffee. No sugar. “Give it 10 minutes sir,” a pleasant-sounding room service attendant promised.

But as fate had it, the hotel‘s sole service lift” was out of order and the waitress had to ascend the entire 10 floors, tightly clinching the metallic tray as she balanced the spilling coffee. When she arrived at Room 102, 20 minutes late, she was not only tired, but profusely sweeting.

She gently knocked on the wooden door and after an eternity, a well-built, half-dressed man caressing his black-dyed beard appeared. Avoiding direct eye stare because of the tremor gathering storm inside the man’s boxers, the waitress hurriedly opened the metal lid covering the guest’s food. “Welcome sir,” she invited him.

The formerly crispy bread was unsightly. Soaked and badly moisturized. “Sorry Sir. It seems the bread sweated under the cover,” she solemnly apologized. With a horrifying look, the guest shouted, “I ordered for crispy toast, not this ugly soggy bread. Disappear from my face and take it with you!”