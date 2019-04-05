NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

French panel to probe Rwanda genocide

People Daily April 5, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed a panel of experts to probe France’s actions during the Rwandan genocide 25 years ago.

The president said the commission of researchers and historians would consult all of France’s archives relating to the genocide in order to analyse the French activities in Rwanda at the time.

Rwanda has persistently accused France of complicity in the massacres, and the two countries severed diplomatic relations for a time.

France last year dropped a probe into the possible role of officials allied to the Rwandan President Paul Kagame in the shooting down of a plane that sparked the genocide. There have been a number of other French investigations into its possible role in the genocide. -BBC

