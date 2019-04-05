Algerian protesters continue to demand regime change after Bouteflika’s fall

Thousands have taken to the streets of the Algerian capital demanding a complete overhaul of the country’s political structure.

This is the seventh successive week of Friday protests and Tuesday’s resignation of long-serving President Abdelaziz Bouteflika does not appear to have satisfied the demonstrators.

According to the constitution, parliament’s speaker should take over. But protesters want all those associated with Mr Bouteflika to go.

The president, who had been in power for 20 years, said this week that he was “proud” of his contributions but realised he had “failed in [his] duty”.He added that he was “leaving the political stage with neither sadness nor fear” for Algeria’s future.

The youth are the main driving force behind these demonstrations, young men and women who have known no president other than Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

But they are not satisfied. “We are tired of this regime, they have robbed us. We’ve had enough of that,” an emotional young woman tells me. Nearly half of the population is under 30, many of whom are unemployed and having to live in poor conditions. -BBC