Uganda remembers Chinese experts who died during construction of nat’l stadium

Ugandans and the Chinese community on Thursday remembered the Chinese construction workers who died during the building of the country’s national stadium in 1996.

Donned in dark colors, they laid wreaths at the grave site in one of the corners of the imposing 42,000-seater National Stadium, in the central region district of Wakiso.

Four Chinese workers were killed during the construction of the stadium at Namboole. Three of the workers were killed due to burning after a bus crushed at the site where they were working. The bus burned instantly leaving them dead. Another one died on a crane.

“These four respected experts and technicians themselves are the embodiment of the lofty spirit of China-Uganda solidarity, China-Africa friendship, as well as internationalism,” said Chen Huixin, Charge d’Affairs of the Chinese embassy.

Chen said China and Uganda would continue to strengthen their bilateral relation to bring more benefits to the people of both countries.

Jamil Sewanyana, managing director of Uganda National Stadium hailed the service of the deceased experts.

“These men left their home and country for Uganda. They left to serve their country in a foreign land. They left their country to support the people of Uganda,” he said.

This is the second time the event was organized to remember the departed. This year, the event was held one day before China’s traditional tomb-sweeping day.(Xinhua)